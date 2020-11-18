LETTERS: Did Trump have COVID?

MARCELLA TURNER

LA PORTE CITY -- Did Trump really have COVID, or is this some hoax on America?

Did Trump fake the COVID so he could miraculously recover better than ever, even better than he has in 20 years?

He recovered so he could go back out on the campaign trail gathering thousands of people in close contact, with few people wearing masks.

Of course, he has a very large stage, so he is close to no one. He is preaching that he is cured and so is everyone else who has had Covid.

Maybe that is why his doctors were so evasive about answering questions about his test results. Trump would do anything to get what he wants like fake COVID. Even endanger thousands of people so he can win. That is all he wants, is to win!

So did Trump have COVID? Just asking.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0