LETTERS: Denounce hate

KAMYAR ENSHAYAN

CEDAR FALLS -- "In the end, we will not remember the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends" Martin Luther King Jr. said. And the silence has been huge here, locally, in our communities, in Iowa. People who know better have remained silent as loud voices of hate and violence have been allowed to proceed.

Historians: You can help us understand so much about our past and the madness of racism, your insights are so needed.

World War II veterans: Please speak up. Your generation sacrificed so much, and yet the ugliness of hate-mongering and white supremacy here at home are desecrating your heroic work.

Church leaders and churchgoers: Why are you so silent and tolerant of so much hate? You are the fountain of love, a place of moral guidance. Your language of loving and caring for all is so needed.

When the Black Hawk County sheriff saw injustice toward meatpacking plant workers, he spoke up, he sounded the alarm. Thank you.

Many more voices of love, care, and reason needed. Education leaders, elected officials, and everyone: Our communities, Iowa and our nation need to hear your voice of humanity, justice and nonviolence.

