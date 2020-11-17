LETTERS: Democrats' Green New World

MATTHEW COHEA

CEDAR FALLS -- Congratulations to the Dems for your hard fought (literally) presidential “victory” (wink, wink). Once discovered on the list of Trump supporters, I look forward to my summer vacation at a “re-education camp.”

I’ll emerge to a Green New World with hundreds of thousands of new fellow “citizens” seeking their free piece of the American pie. Some of them will bring us drugs, and humans to be abused. I’ll work for the state which will take my wages and dole them out as they see fit. We’ll all live in utopia with two new states and more Supreme Court justices to secure our eternal bliss.

My memory will be erased of crazy ideas like economic equality for all, secure borders, protecting the unborn, etc. I’ll forget that I ever donated to worthy causes like the Salvation Army, NE Iowa Food Bank, Food for the Hungry, etc. because, again, Uncle Joe will take my wages to pay for all the promised “free” stuff.

I’ll realize the true meaning of tolerance is reserved for those who think like us. Gone will be hopes for liberty, religious freedom, free speech, etc.

Boy, I can’t wait! Is it summer yet?

