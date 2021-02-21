LETTERS: Democrat dictator

EVANSDALE -- So everyone said Donald Trump was a dictator! Joe Biden signed 43 executive orders in 11 days, bypassing Congress. The Democratic Party is nothing but sham this day and age. When they call for unity they are actually calling for conformity. If you disagree with them on anything you are a racist or worst. They think that they can spend their way out of any problem. Our children are going to pay dearly for this kind of thinking. Republican Party better stand up get some backbone and put up a fight to this kind of thinking.