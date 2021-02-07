LETTERS: Cult of Trump

CEDAR FALLS — Do you believe it is right and good for a mob to attack our Capitol, kill and injure many people, destroy things and cause destruction to our beautiful Capitol? Do you believe that it is right and good for our president to enrage and encourage people to march and “fight like hell?” Did you see coward Trump marching with the mob like he said would (another Trump lie)? Do you believe it is right and good that members of Congress are threatened with doing them harm even to killing them?