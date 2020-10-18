Letters: Court packing

EVANSDALE -- They are at it again. Joe Biden who won't answer the question on packing the court, says I'll tell you later. Sound familiar? We heard that about Obamacare. Got to read the bill to know what's in it. How stupid are people to continue to fall for this? If you vote Democrat you are voting to raise taxes, lose our electoral vote, which will let the East and West Coast elect the president. We will not have any say at all. Are you ready for that? Let's face it, you might not like President Trump, but he has put together the best economy that represents all of us know matter the color of skin or culture. Isn't that what we want, to be able to give our families a better life? One where they can have a vacation a good education, safe streets. Don't let your unions or your tradition guide you when you vote. Remember who gave you NAFTA. It sold your jobs to China!