LETTERS: Council culture

BILL KAMMAYER
WATERLOO -- Elected officials have always been held to a higher standard when it comes to how they behave in public. The same applies to those in certain professions as well. Lately, I read online about Waterloo Councilman Jonathan Grieder. His online footprint is littered with liberal political rants and loads of name calling. You might be asking yourself what the big deal is? Well, Grieder just so happens to be a public school teacher, charged with teaching students at West High history and government of all things.
At a time when our country is horribly divided, Grieder isn’t calling for unity. Instead he’s publicly calling our governor “the Kim Reaper,” accusing Sen. Ernst of “stealing from Americans” and saying Congresswoman Hinson “is against helping people.”
Grieder also has no interest in your prayers if you support the 2nd Amendment. “Screw NRA-backed weak-kneed politicians’ thoughts and prayers. Show me action, or shut the hell up,” he tweeted.
On the council, Grieder led the attack on the Waterloo police logo and has called for spending trillions of tax dollars to combat climate change. We can vote him off council. Our kids can't pick their teachers.