DAVID VOIGTS

JESUP --- In a recent letter to the Courier, Dr. Patrick Moore, denier of man-caused climate change, was quoted. It was mentioned that he was the past president of Greenpeace (Canada), but it was not mentioned that he left the organization in 1986 nor that he now sits on the board of NextEnergy, a Canadian energy services company, or that he is a member of the Clean and Safe Energy Coalition, a front group for the Nuclear Energy Institute. I do not fault him for this – I am not a member of Greenpeace either – but this should have been mentioned for completeness.

Dr. Moore stated that increased CO2 would increase crop yields. While this may be correct, crop yields will be negatively affected by warmer temperatures and erratic weather that will accompany increased CO2.

I do agree that studies outside the mainstream should not be stifled and that consensus does not always equate with truth. However, I am reminded of the story of a mother watching a marching band and noting that everyone was out of step but her son Johnny. While that may be true, it may also be true that Johnny should listen to the consistent beat of the band.

