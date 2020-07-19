Letters: Clayson misses point --- again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DICK DEWATER

EVANSDALE -- I understand Dennis Clayson gets off on being a contrarian to what he sees as an out-of-control liberal world out to get him and his buddies. His column July 13, though, shows just how out of touch he is. The column headline “Everyone must give up something to end racism” proves he’s clueless to what racism really is. His sanitized examples of racism include the color of your hair or who your grandparents are. Really dude, that’s racism in your world?

He and his like-minded friends cling to a narrative of a poor, highly qualified white guy not getting accepted to some university because a person of color was given a chance as proof that white guys have it tough too. Right Dennis, but the reality is white guys control the world, for now.

Clayson is right in one regard --somebody has to give up something -- and I would say it’s not the people of color who’ve had to fight twice as hard, or more, for a fair shot at the so-called American dream.

Next up, Clayson tackles the pandemic and offers his conservative perspective: Get over it.

