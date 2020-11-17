LETTERS: Clayson is cringeworthy

Clayson misleads

CEDAR FALLS -- Dennis Clayson’s recent piece (Nov. 15) “The Dead are Reliably Democrats” was even more cringeworthy than his typical rant. He appears to blame Democrats for Social Security and Medicare: Fine, we will accept that. FDR’s administration brought us Social Security in 1935 and LBJ brought us Medicare in 1965. However, I cannot think of anyone, Democrat or Republican, who would tear up his or her Medicare check. He further suggests Obamacare has led to our deficits. This conveniently overlooks the massive tax break given by President Trump, the tariff war with China, and the necessary expenditure of monies for Americans during the pandemic. Most of the rest of the column asserts voter fraud and that dead Democrats’ votes were counted. This despite statements released by federal and state officials finding no evidence of fraud. However, the most appalling aspect of this column that violates logic and decency is the theme of death and the smug tone during a pandemic that has killed nearly 2,000 Iowans and resulted in more than 186,314 cases. Mr. Clayson, leave the dead in peace for the sake of their grieving families, regardless of political affiliation.