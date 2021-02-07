LETTERS: Clayson fan

Clayson fan

BUCKINGHAM — I am writing in response to John Focht’s comments in his letter to the Editor on Feb. 3 in which he suggests The Courier should drop Dennis Clayson’s Sunday column. I find most of the commentary in The Courier now to be left of center. I no longer read Steve Corbin’s and Alan Guebert’s columns because they typically bash Donald Trump with opinions that I do not agree with. Erin Murphy constantly misuses Iowa COVID-19 data in pushing the need for mask mandates. Dennis Clayson’s column is really the only reason why I buy the Sunday Courier. We should all be open to all points of view rather than pushing to cancel those we do not agree with.