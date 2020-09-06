LETTERS: Check the GOP record

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LUCILLE WALTER

CEDAR FALLS -- How well is the Republican Statehouse majority running Iowa? Consider the record:

Republican legislators handed an efficient, low-cost Iowa Medicaid system over to private insurance companies. The stated goal was to save money. The result has been shameful. The insurance companies took hundreds of millions of dollars of medical supplies and services from Iowa’s most vulnerable patients and gave themselves hundreds of millions of dollars in fat new profits and fees.

Meanwhile, Republicans kept chipping away at abortion rights while defunding the Iowa women’s health clinics that help prevent pregnancies in the first place.

And, in case you weren’t watching at 2 a.m. on the last day of the 2020 session, our Republican legislators sneaked through last-minute legislation to reduce your ability to vote by mail this November. It seems to be more important to limit your vote than to keep you safe.

It doesn’t have to be like this. Iowa has a proud history of good government. We can get back to it with your help. Please mask up and get to the post office or polls. We need better results. It starts with better legislators. Please consider the facts before voting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0