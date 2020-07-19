Letters: Chalk talk

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SEAN BERG

CEDAR FALLS -- Mark Nook and the University of Northern Iowa are trash in regards to open dialogue about diversity.

Within 24 hours, Nook removed every chalking on the ground that was done recently.

Such a shame that UNI is so closed-minded and anti-art/anti-free speech in the higher ups that they feel the need to remove chalked Black Lives Matter-related info on concrete because it scares them/displeases them.

We paid to go here.

This is our concrete as much as yours, Mark.

And to think, if you just listened and talked, none of the chalkings would have been there to begin with!

People will be back to put every single chalking back up for ya!

