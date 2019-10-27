ANITA KEVE
CEDAR FALLS --- Concerning the “more firefighters” yard signs in Cedar Falls, I used to have one until I got the facts. We are actually very safe because of the Public Safety Officer model shared by 130 cities. Our fire department, according to an evaluation by the company that conducts all those in the U.S., rated Cedar Falls a 3. We are in the top 3.5% in Iowa. The ISO (company) report included that more than 11,000 hours of fire training and 8,000 hours of police training were received by the FireFighter 1 Certified Employees. So, we really are safe.
Be an informed voter. Do your own research and get the facts from reliable sources.
