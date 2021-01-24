LETTERS: CARES Act gaffe

CEDAR FALLS -- I was appalled to read in Friday's (1/15) Courier that the original proposal put forth by the city of Cedar Falls was to spend part of their round two CARES Act funding on playground equipment. What were they thinking? With the number of children and adults living in food-insecure homes, with money not available to pay their rent and utility bills due to the loss of jobs and schools having extra expenses due to keeping the schools sanitary, purchasing new playground equipment should not be how the CARES money should be spent. Where was the oversight on this decision? Fortunately, the original proposal was turned down. We should be able to expect the Cedar Falls city employees to make better decisions