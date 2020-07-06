Letters: Care center lockdown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PAUL VAN AUKEN

OSHKOSH, Wis. -- You may know the story of Mike Jensen and his family from Waverly. They have struggled mightily with his brain cancer diagnosis, treatment, and aftermath in recent years, which have cost him his health and independence and forever disrupted his family. They carry on, in inspirational ways, though, which became the subject of a feature film, "This Day Forward," which has been viewed by people around the globe.

COVID-19 and all of its strange ramifications are now putting them through another, unique sort of living hell. Mike has been living at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo for some time to ensure his safety and well-being. Being on strict lockdown due to the pandemic has prevented him from contracting the disease to this point, but the strictness of his confinement seems to now have become excessive. His middle daughter recently graduated and Mike had to miss it, despite pleas from his family and even a call from the governor's office giving their approval and requesting he be allowed to attend, and he's been told that if he leaves for her graduation party in July he will not be allowed to come back. This is not right and cannot stand.

Ravenwood Specialty Care responds: Due to federal HIPAA regulations, Ravenwood Specialty Care is not able to speak in detail about any given resident. In an attempt to protect nursing home residents and staff from COVID-19 the CDC has recommended, and federal and state health agencies have mandated, certain communal gathering and visitor restrictions for nursing homes and their residents. Like all Iowa nursing facilities, we will continue to follow these regulations for the safety of all of our residents. Should the government agencies change these regulations or provide us with an exception to an existing regulation, we would following such guidance.

