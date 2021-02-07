LETTERS: Capitol riot

Capitol riot

JEAN ROUSE

INDEPENDENCE — I am writing to Sen. Charles Grassley as a concerned Iowan. I know you are a loyal Republican.

As a person who has voted for you in the past, I am concerned about a president (Trump) calling for and inflaming U.S. citizens to take physical action toward another branch of government (the legislature) on Jan. 6.

If this had been a Democratic president inciting citizens with false claims of election fraud or any other reason, you would have been one of the first to ask for justice and investigation.

It must have been traumatic for Congress members and personnel to be shuffled into safe places away from the mob. It was disturbing and shocking watching on TV. The five deaths are not acceptable.

That this attack by homeland insurgents happened 14 days before the end of Trump’s term is moot. It happened!

Physical force is never the answer to a disagreement. If you lost, you lost.

My main concern is this deadly insurrection could happen again if Trump is not held responsible. Republicans need to step up and say this attack/riot was wrong.