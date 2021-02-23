LETTERS: Cancel culture

CHRIS SIMENSON

DUNKERTON -- How many of you are old enough to remember “Piss Christ”? A photo showing a plastic crucifix in a jar of the artist’s urine. Perhaps you remember when a Jewish ACLU lawyer defended the rights of Nazis to demonstrate outside the Skokie, Illinois, town hall. At the time, half Skokie’s residents were Jewish. Among them were hundreds of death camp survivors. In each case the 1st Amendment triumphed in the face of outrage and revulsion.

The Nazis used to burn books. We don’t burn books anymore, we ban them. Free speech used to mean something. Today the feigned outrage of the “woke” destroys the lives of anyone who dares have an independent thought.

To paraphrase Martin Niemoller, first they came for conservatives, but I was not a conservative; then they came for Christians, but I was not a Christian; then they came for the rich, but I was not rich; then they came for the Democrats, but I was an independent. By the time they came for me, there was nobody to stand up to the mob.

You are cancelled already, you just don’t know it yet. If you think that you are immune, ask Dianne Feinstein.

