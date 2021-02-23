LETTERS: Cancel culture, part II

WATERLOO -- The earth-shaking word of today's liberals/socialists is "diversity," except when it doesn't work to their advantage. They don't like it when diversity of thought is included. People may actually have a different way of looking at something. The 1st Amendment to the Constitution gives us the right to freedom of religion, to express our opinion, to assemble and to petition the government. Liberals agree only if they are given final approval. They call it "cancel culture," a term they use to describe actions or words they can't defend. Some of their actions include name-calling (racism is always there) and threats (loss of employment, personal safety). This is just a way of bullying people into accepting words or actions they approve. School administrators and school boards need to reject this bullying. It must be boring to attend high school or college when only approved words and thoughts are acceptable. Check your brain at the door and pick it up on your way out. A large part of the stress students are feeling can be blamed on saying or doing something that can get them in trouble without understanding why.