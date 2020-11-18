LETTERS: Branstad's follies

BOB BLACK

WATERLOO -- Former governor of iowa Terry Branstad is back in town after a 3 1/2 year vacation in China. This vacation was a political gift from President Trump.

Let us examine what Ambassador Branstad accomplished:

1. Not warning the American people of COVID-19 heading their way.

2. Chinese President Xi Jinping declaring in October "his armed forces are preparing for war with the United States." And we all thought Xi was a pal of Ambassador Branstad.

Heck of a job Brownie, I mean Branstad.

China and Russia are using predatory economics, political subversion, and military force to shift balance of power in their favor. Former Ambassador Branstad should keep this in mind if ever he gets into government again, god help us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0