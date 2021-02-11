LETTERS: Border war

Border war

LA PORTE CITY -- I just knew it when the governor of South Dakota declared that state was doing just fine controlling COVID, and that things were just peachy keen in South Dakota. There was no way Gov. Reynolds was going to let that proclamation slip by without a solid counterpunch to the gut, and it did not take long. Last Thursday Reynolds all but declared that the pandemic was over, with no more masks, no more social spacing, no more limits on how many idiots can gather in one spot. We're free, we're free at last. I'll say that Reynolds and her cohorts delivered a strong counterpunch to the governor of South Dakota but -- and there is always a but -- I think this border war is still tied. So come on ladies, time could be running out. You need to bring your A game. It's the fourth quarter, maybe a Hail Mary pass. One of you has to prove that you are the most reckless and most stupid governor to lead a state. You both can do it. Now is not the time to play it safe.