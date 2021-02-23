LETTERS: Block the vote

CEDAR FALLS -- The rights of Iowans to vote safely during a pandemic are under attack. The Legislature is debating bills SF 413 and HF 590 which reduce access to absentee and early voting. If passed, SF 413 and HF 590 would limit distribution of absentee ballot request forms by the auditor. Ballot requests would be limited to 70 days prior to election. The early voting period would be reduced from 29 days to 18. Voters would be moved to the inactive list after missing one election. The Legislature also threatens county auditors with criminal charges if they provide too much assistance to voters. The League of Women Voters of Black Hawk and Bremer Counties opposes these bills.