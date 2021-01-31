LETTERS: Biden's agenda

CHRIS SIMENSON

DUNKERTON -- Biden employs his benevolent “rope a dope” on TV while initiating his radical agenda. Seventeen executive orders during week one; Trump four, Obama five, Bush zero. He has the Congress. So much for legislating. I think he called executive orders the tools of a dictator once.

8,000 union jobs lost by canceling the Keystone Pipeline.

Devastates girls' and womens' sports opportunity with his transgender order. Insane!

Stops deportation of illegals, some of whom are surely lawbreakers.

Rescinded the so-called “Muslim ban” from countries that are mostly failed states with no capacity to vet travelers.

Rejoins the Paris Accord (China is laughing) and assigns the world’s largest human carbon footprint (John Kerry).

Appoints Susan Rice to head the “equity” (not equality) initiative. Get ready to get canceled or re-educated.

There’s more, but I only get 200 words.

In summary, jobs canceled for no other reason than political, women will compete against biological men, bad people in the country illegally get to stay, possible terrorists can come from failed states, China makes a great leap forward, and the government is creating more bureaucracy to root out those evil white supremacists and purveyors of systemic racism. (National Guard?)

