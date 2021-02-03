LETTERS: Bad decision by county

HUDSON -- Why during a pandemic would anyone vote to eliminate a position that tracks the pandemic just to save an average of $1.28 on $143,100, in 2018, in property taxes? I’m having trouble understanding the logic based on what I read in The Courier. The only person offering any logic was Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, director of the Black Hawk County Health Department. Given Black Hawk's ranking against the other 98 counties is so horrible it would seem there are problems that need to be addressed within the county that this action will not address. At the same time there is far more to the ranking than the number. Tom Little mentioned another manager who could fill the position but failed to note what duties this person would not perform when filling the epidemiologist position. Two jobs, one person means neither job is being performed properly.