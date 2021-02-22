LETTERS: Attack on voting

CEDAR FALLS -- It seems Jason Schultz and his fellow Republicans in the Statehouse are trying hard to eviscerate Iowa’s voting laws. I wonder why you are trying to make voting more difficult -- for example, by significantly cutting down the time allowed for in-person and mail-in voting, limiting counties to just one dropbox, and only allowing voters themselves, or householder members, to return ballots. Too bad if you’re housebound or disabled. It seems you are really disappointed Donald Trump didn’t win re-election. Maybe that’s why you continue to push the erroneous claim your beloved Trump won the election, not to mention your insulting comments about “shady dealings” in heavily black communities. Just when I thought Iowa could have a progressive voting system that other states might admire, you come up with as many ways as you can to curtail voting. I’m ashamed to listen to your regressive ideas. Are you trying to take us back to the post-Civil War 19th century?