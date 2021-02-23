LETTERS: Attack on voting

VINTON -- Iowans' voting rights are now in jeopardy in under SF 413 and HF 590. These Republican-led bills will cut early voting down to just 18 days. It prohibits me from helping my neighbor by dropping off her ballot as that's "harvesting." It limits counties to one drop box and restricts their ability to have satellite polling stations. It also allows the state to disenroll voters after one missed general election. Those are just a few of the examples of why Iowa is now identified by Marc Elias and the Democracy Docket as being one of the top states for the worst voter suppression bills being considered. The last election found no substantiated claims of voter fraud, but here's the Iowa Republicans echoing the previous administration's false claims (claims which Mr. Elias helped to argue against in court 64-1 post election). Pure and simple, these bills do not address any valid concerns other than attacking avenues that have historically been utilized by Democratic voters. Even our county auditors are voicing concerns, so it's time for others to speak out as well. Voting is a fundamental piece of our democracy and efforts to undermine it cannot be tolerated.