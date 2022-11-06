Letters are full of inaccuracies

I just finished the Letters to the Editor in Sunday's Courier. I am fairly certain some of the letter writers are not accurate in their statements. Especially those who are supporting on politician or another! Is there any policy in place at the editors desk to check the accuracy of the claims being made or is it just the reader who is supposed to figure it out. If I read correctly Mr. Grassley is the devil incarnate and cares not a whit about the average Iowan. I doubt that is true. I'm equally certain that Mr. Franken isn't equally bad. How does one go about checking the facts, even those that are presented by the campaigns? One of the Iowa papers has a fact-check column, but this year has not used the capability. Could they be unwilling because the party in power has done such a miserable job of representing at least half the citizens of the country? Maybe it is time to appoint an independent local, state and federal panel to evaluate the claims made as to percent of accuracy and truth. At least we would have some idea of truth or political expediency.