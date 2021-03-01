LETTERS: Anti-Americans

ROGER SMITH

WATERLOO -- The following is the text of “Stop Anti-American Propaganda in our schools” petition.

It was sent to Gov. Kim Reynolds, and I have signed it with a donation to young America’s Foundation, Washington, D.C.

“Whereas, there has been a sharp increase in anti-American propaganda in schools as standard curriculum have been replaced by lies and distortions that paint our history, culture, and free enterprise as racist. This propaganda campaign is an effort by the far left administrators and teachers to radicalize the youth of our nation into anti-American Marxist activism. As a taxpaying citizen, I demand that taxpayer dollars be withheld from schools that continue to use anti-American propaganda to indoctrinate our children.”

Every politician, educrat, educator, and parent should read scholar Mary Grabar’s 2019 book: “Debunking Howard Zinn: Exposing the Fake History That Turned a Generation Against America.”

Zinn’s book, “A People’s History of the United States,” has been described as a left wing book assigned in high school and college classrooms to teach students that American history is nothing more than a litany of oppression, slavery, and exploitation.

Zinn died in 2010, but his evil influence persists.

