LETTERS: Animal husbandry

TRAER -- Temperatures are on the rise! That’s what every livestock farmer wants to hear right now. For the last couple of weeks we have been battling freezing temperatures. To prepare for winter temperatures farmers adjust the animals' feed rations, for the animals need to start putting on a fat layer for insulation and growing their winter coat. To prepare for a winter storm farmers increase the amount of feed given to the animals and put it out ahead of the storm. More fermentation, the breakdown of food, is better for the animals. The process creates heat, therefore the animal is warming from the inside out. During a storm or freezing temperatures farmers pay close attention to the animals' bedding, making sure they stay dry. A wet coat inhibits the animals' ability to stay warm. An animal with a snowy back means their coat is working, and their coat is keeping their body nice and warm. With freezing temperatures farmers increase the frequency of checking on their livestock. From one or two times in good weather to every couple of hours in freezing temperatures. Caring for our animals is a priority in all types of weather.