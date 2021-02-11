LETTERS: A living wage

WATERLOO -- Once again Professor Dennis Clayson is ignoring two important laws, and maybe more. These are laws of economics. Buy low and sell high, and the law of supply and demand. These laws are not ignored when it comes to wages. As a massive amount of jobs moved overseas and massive illegal labor moved in, employers can buy labor cheaper, and the economics laws say nothing about treating workers fairly. So the lowest wage is the best wage for business! According to Pew Research, among the top 5% of households -- those with incomes of at least $248,729 in 2018 -- their share of all U.S. income rose from 16% in 1968 to 23% in 2018. This does not happen in a vacuum, those who have market power will buy labor cheaper and raise rent and prices of product. A fair day's labor for a fair wage is indeed a thing of the past. If we want to maintain democracy and a middle class we need to provide more than serf wages. Many working for low wages are actually young adults not teens and need some sort of living wage.