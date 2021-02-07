LETTERS: A bad 'choice'

JUDY THOMAS
CEDAR FALLS — Governor Reynolds and Republican legislators are intent on destroying funding for public education with the “school choice” bill. Democrats are concerned this bill undercuts public schools. Also, $3 million is the minimum cost for implementing this bill.
Needed answers:
- Why is there such a rush to cut public school funding?
- Why has there been no public nor local school input?
- How will struggling schools operate by cutting budgets $54 million? 484,00 (90%) of students are public versus only 46,947 private students (10%).
- What oversight will there be for use of “savings account scholarships?” (Arizona scrapped this model because funds were disastrously misspent).
- Why double nontaxable income savings for students in private schools from $2,500 to $5,270 per student that increases taxpayers’ burden?
- What safeguards will protect IEP special needs students (12% of students) from being excluded from private schools?
- How will diversity — race, gender, socio-economic status — be implemented? Currently, public schools include all students, not just those deemed “worthy” of enrollment.
The “school choice” bill promotes discrimination, lacks accountability, and increases taxpayer costs. Contact your legislator and the governor to support tax dollars for public schools.