Neighbors gather
PENNY POPP
President, South Main and Greenhill Corridor Neighborhood Association
CEDAR FALLS --- On Tuesday, the South Main and Greenhill Corridor Neighborhood Association hosted its first annual Neighborhood Night Out in conjunction with National Night Out.
More than 100 neighbors joined us for a successful evening. The evening was a success due to our neighbors actively taking an interest in the neighborhood they live in and in our city. We were able to make due with one patrol car for the wee ones to explore. The night was not about a show of force, but unity within the community.
We look forward to next year's Neighborhood Night Out and encourage the city of Cedar Falls to support local events.
