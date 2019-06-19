{{featured_button_text}}

GREGORY R. ZARS

CEDAR FALLS --- I urge voters to vote yes to a new Cedar Falls high school. As a Cedar Falls resident for 19 years and property owner for 11 of them, I do not like paying property taxes either. But a no vote on June 25 is ultimately more costly and, frankly, foolish.

In the late 1980s/1990s, our neighbors in Denver voted down a $2 million bond for a new elementary school several times. The “no voters” continued to fold their arms and be sour grapes, giving the same reasons to vote no that I hear today. All the while offering no solution of their own aside from kicking the can down the road for a new generation of property owners to clean up the mess.

They got their way; Denver eventually moved its elementary to the middle school and high school site for a total cost of $5 million, more than double what they would have paid had they passed the bond the first time. Pennywise, pound foolish indeed.

Based on enrollment growth alone, a new high school is necessary and inevitable. A no vote does nothing more than raise the sticker price in the future. Vote yes June 25.

