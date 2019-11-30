{{featured_button_text}}

CURTIS WYCKOFF

HUDSON --- This is in response to Steve Wikert's Nov. 24 column. I thank him for his service to this country. This is respectful push back from that garbage of an editorial. You claim, Steve, that, "the Democratic Party is trying to take steps to guide us in the right direction." The direction the Democrats took us when they fought for the continuation of slavery. That direction Steve? Or how about the rounding up of 100,000-plus Japanese Americans including kids in the internment camps by your hero FDR. That direction Steve? Or how about now the direction the Democrats want to take us with everybody dependent upon the federal government. As if we need somebody holding our hand to live life. That direction Steve?

In response to your hypothetical President Trump shooting somebody. What about the reality of the "great" Democratic leader Ted Kennedy leaving and walking away from that young girl Mary Jo Kopechne. Leaving her to die. We as conservatives must push back against the junk progressives spit out. We are the party of liberty, freedom, low taxes and prosperity. We won't demonize you for being successful and rich. Your direction, Steve, leads us straight to the gutter and Venezuela.

