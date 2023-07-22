It is difficult to answer all the nonsense that keeps getting printed in letters. Truth and facts take a little longer than fables. Let’s look at the real pictures: Donald Trump trusted the Taliban to keep their word and the Afghan army to do its job. Neither happened. Joe Biden unfortunately did the same. The investigation (nothing happens without investigations these days) blamed both for the mess at the end. Also, for the record, it was not the U.S. Army that left weapons behind. They belonged to the Afghan army, who left them. The lesson that we seem not to be able to learn is that you cannot hold up a puppet government. Definition: “Socialism” – the ownership of the means of production and distribution of goods by society rather than private individuals. Can someone point to one business or industry controlled by the U.S. government? Or do you refer to government subsidies to some businesses, like they have been doing for multinational corporations for decades? Are there some in government who lean that way? Barely. Joe Biden is not one of them. And finally: Every economic indicator shows the economy is better now than when Trump was president.