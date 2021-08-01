Letter writer's crime stats were misleading

Paul Higgins' July 25 letter was very misleading. While claiming to have ''researched U.S. crime statistics'' using FBI data, Higgins stated: ''Whites committed 46% of murders/manslaughters, Blacks 51%.'' The FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting only charts arrests, it doesn't track convictions. Arrests do not equal guilt! Besides, research shows 40% of murders go unsolved. This idea that Blacks disproportionately commit more violent crimes than whites based solely on arrests is agenda driven. Those ''stats'' were used to try to justify why Blacks are 13.4% of the population but are victims of deadly police force 22% of the time.

Speaking of convictions, a study for the National Registry of Exonerations revealed innocent Blacks were more likely to be wrongly convicted of crimes than Whites; they are seven times more likely in murder, 12 times in drug, and 3.5 times in sexual assault cases.

Higgins opined: "a gun by itself never harmed a soul.'' Well don't tell that to Zachary Stringer, who did five years of a 10-year prison sentence after being wrongly convicted of manslaughter in his brother's death when the family's Remington 700 rifle fired on its own.

Marlon Micou, Waterloo

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0