Letter writer's comments way off base

Sometimes remarks in the Courier are so off-base that they must be addressed.

First, Mr. Van Oort, I must ask: Did you also rail against Republicans when leaders of the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi groups aligned with them and especially the campaigns of Donald Trump?

Next, communism, by definition is the government takeover of business and industry. Can you site a single example of any such thing that has been targeted? If you mean the “Green New Deal” (which only exists as a catch phrase), then, how are subsidies to wind energy different from those given to oil or coal?

Your main sore spot seems to be “godless communism.” Of course, I believe anything “godless” should be challenged. I say that as a life-long Democrat and an evangelical preacher of 40 years. However, do you also include “Christian communist” movements? Many of these predate the inane "Communist Manifesto." They use Acts 4:22-37 as their starting point.

Finally, perhaps it is your beginning vocabulary that needs a refresher course. Presently, the majority of the Republican Party support the most dishonorable, undignified, uncivil, disrespectful person ever to sit in the Oval Office.

Rick Johnson, Waverly

