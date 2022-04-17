Letter writer was right about daylight saving time

The letter in the April 3 Courier written by Herman Lenz expressed his thoughts on daylight saving time. I agree that it’s fine in summer but not a good plan in winter.

I grew up on a farm, and my dad said DST was for golfers. He said the clock may say noon but that doesn’t mean the hay is going to be dry. The clock may say 5, but that doesn’t mean the cows are ready to be milked.