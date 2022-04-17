 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter writer was right about daylight saving time

  • 0
LTE

The letter in the April 3 Courier written by Herman Lenz expressed his thoughts on daylight saving time. I agree that it’s fine in summer but not a good plan in winter.

I grew up on a farm, and my dad said DST was for golfers. He said the clock may say noon but that doesn’t mean the hay is going to be dry. The clock may say 5, but that doesn’t mean the cows are ready to be milked.

I agree with Mr. Lenz that DST should begin on Memorial Day and end on Labor Day. If it was up to me, I would choose that plan.

JoAnn Saul, Waterloo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

School bus drivers deserve a raise

School bus drivers deserve a raise

Well, looks like this school district showed its appreciation for its bus drivers. Again. They break their backs to get your students to schoo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News