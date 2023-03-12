In his letter March 5, Jerald Bartlett stated categorically "there is no way President Biden will finish his term." That opinion was not only uncalled for and undignified, but totally without merit or basis in fact. Unless Bartlett is a physician who examined the president, there is no foundation whatsoever for his speculation.

Bartlett goes on to praise Sarah Sanders' rebuttal to President Biden's State of the Union speech, saying she "hit the nail on the head" when she classified Democrats as "crazies" and the Republicans as "normal people." In point of fact, Democrats aren't the crazies who preach that government stay out of individual lives but pass laws controlling women's reproductive rights. Democrats aren't the crazies banning books and telling teachers what they can and can't say in the classroom. And Democrats definitely aren't the crazies enacting laws allowing anyone old enough to vote, many still in high school, to buy a military assault rifle.

Lastly, when Bartlett criticized the president for "taking 72 minutes to say what he should have in five minutes" and that he "struggled reading the Tele-prompter." The fact is there were very few instances of that, while most of the speech was clear and forceful. Bartlett also conveniently overlooked that former President Trump's 2020 State of the Union lasted 78 minutes, with numerous gaffes.

Denis Montenier, Hudson