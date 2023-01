This is a response to Ron Heth from Cedar Falls. One, do you actually see how the world is going now compared when Trump was our president? Second, do you really actually think Russia would had invaded Ukraine if he was the president? Not a chance. Then, do you think you would be paying $3 a gallon for gas and groceries prices going crazy. I think maybe you should purchase a one-way ticket to Moscow. Open your eyes and get past your stupidity.