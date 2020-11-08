LETTER: Writer makes salient points

ROBERT SALGE

pastor emeritus

WAVERLY -- I’m a confessional Lutheran who believes Herman Lenz needs to get a life beyond writing letters to the editor each week. He who rejects logos lacks wisdom. Yet, on Nov. 1, Herman touched on three topics I could relate to:

1) When I worked in California 16 years, I appreciated big rigs were limited to 55 mph. There they did not rule and ruin roads as they have here in Iowa since at least the time of Gov. Harold Hughes.

2) I am not a hunter and oppose cruel experiments on animals, especially cats. I only wish Herman had the same concern for infants in the womb. I would also like to see a moratorium on new CAFOs in Northeast Iowa. Where I live, I learned none of the huge hog farms are actually owned by the residents of Bremer County.

3) I support our local police. A problem arose when Michal Chertoff, head of Homeland Security, and ADL funded urban police departments to train with Israeli instructors to learn submission techniques like the knee on the throat hold. Thus a few bad apples learned to treat the locals in the same way that Israelis treat Palestinians.

