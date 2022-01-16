Letter writer defends his thesis

Mr. Johnson: Using well-worn Democrat Party tactics, you ignore my facts instead veering into deflection — bringing up examples that have nothing to do with my facts — and projection — claiming that your opponents are what you really are. Deflection: The Ku Klux Klan was established by Confederate soldiers December 1865 for intimidation of former slaves. Did they support Lincoln’s Republican Party? Projection: Your claim neo-Nazi groups were recruited by President Trump; actually, DNC recruits city-destroying antifa and anti-family BLM.

About “Christian communists,” again, as you say: Your verses are actually Acts 4:32-37. Those followers who had assets willingly sold them giving the proceeds to those who did not because “the multitude of them that believed were of one heart and one soul.” Remember the Pilgrims? They tried communism their first year nearly starving because they were not of one heart and one soul. Some who could work instead leached from those who did. America today? Try Biden’s looming debacle “Build Back Better.” That’s Marxist communism. Questions?