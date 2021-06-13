Letter writer cheers other letter writers
Ashley Hinson, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst just made clear for us voters where their true loyalties are. With their votes against the bipart…
Dr. Marilyn Hines passed away recently. She was the first person to see four of our kids. She delivered them. When she entered the delivery ro…
Many years ago, I completed a debate class at the University of Northern Iowa. I was taught to state an opinion and back it up with facts.
In the 1930s and early '40s there was a popular comedy trio called the “Three Stooges" (Curly, Moe and Larry). They made people laugh at all o…
As a grandmother of a West High Student who’s gone through the Waterloo Schools’ excellent special education program, I want to thank all thos…
George Floyd was killed by a cop a year ago. Within two weeks, the cop was jailed. Despite early action, the country suffered over $1 billion …
When we as a nation began electing politicians who had never put on a uniform to serve our country, or we thought were so smart in avoiding se…
The FDA has not “officially” approved any of the COVID-19 vaccines. It has granted “emergency use authorization” only. The FDA website says th…
What sense did it make to have Americans locked up, out of work and socially distanced/masked for a year, now to open the border to un-America…
Here we go again -- the Courier making arithmetic mistakes. In a May 6 Call the Courier on the cost of the griffin patch and property taxes, $…