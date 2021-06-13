 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter writer cheers other letter writers
0 comments
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter writer cheers other letter writers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

Thank you and applause goes out to Steve Schmitt, Ken Shippy, and Judy Ciesielski!

Your letters to the editor were so true!

I think the same as you all and you put them into writing as the same thoughts I have.

Thanks again!

P.S. I hope it sinks into people’s heads!

Chris Brunko, Waterloo

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A tribute to Dr. Marilyn Hines
Letters

A tribute to Dr. Marilyn Hines

Dr. Marilyn Hines passed away recently. She was the first person to see four of our kids. She delivered them. When she entered the delivery ro…

Biden is ruining America
Letters

Biden is ruining America

What sense did it make to have Americans locked up, out of work and socially distanced/masked for a year, now to open the border to un-America…

Courier gets the math wrong
Letters

Courier gets the math wrong

Here we go again -- the Courier making arithmetic mistakes. In a May 6 Call the Courier on the cost of the griffin patch and property taxes, $…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News