LETTER: Wrestling pigs

BOB BLACK
WATERLOO -- COVID pandemic, economy, environmental disasters, Americans falling into poverty by the thousands, and what are our elected politicians doing? Fighting like dogs over a bone, the election.
There is a new, legal administration waiting to start work. Let us get on with it.
We the people have created a money monster out of elected offices, and it is time to change for the sake of this country. As for the ongoing fight, it is well to remember:
"Don't wrestle with pigs. You both get dirty and the pig likes it." Mark Twain
