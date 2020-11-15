 Skip to main content
LETTER: Wrestling pigs
LETTER: Wrestling pigs

BOB BLACK

WATERLOO -- COVID pandemic, economy, environmental disasters, Americans falling into poverty by the thousands, and what are our elected politicians doing? Fighting like dogs over a bone, the election.

There is a new, legal administration waiting to start work. Let us get on with it.

We the people have created a money monster out of elected offices, and it is time to change for the sake of this country. As for the ongoing fight, it is well to remember:

"Don't wrestle with pigs. You both get dirty and the pig likes it." Mark Twain

