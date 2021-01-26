LETTER: Would you jump off a cliff?

MARABETH SONESON

CEDAR FALLS — You’ve heard the excuse, “Tony did it, so I did!” Followed was the classic parental reply, “If Tony were jumping off the cliff, would you follow him?” Peer pressure leads people down dubious pathways, often at great peril.

This is the situation at the Iowa Statehouse. Lawmakers failure to pass a simple mask mandate for the Capitol environment endangers themselves, their colleagues, and legislative participants; it defies basic logic, and leaves peer pressure as the only excuse.

The legislative leaders have failed to understand basic public health principles, and displayed an inability to process basic data and apply it to decision-making. (Iowa is sixth in cases per capita, 17th in deaths per capita).

The anti-mask decision reveals leadership cowardice, a "giving in” to constituents and peers stuck in some pre-adolescent tantrum regarding “my freedoms,” or hiding behind some hand-wringing, manufactured Gordian knot of “we don’t know how to enforce.”

So, this is the kind of leadership we have in charge — not able to understand public health concepts, not capable of informed decision-making, and not of strong character, but only capable of "following Tony off the cliff.” In other words, Iowans are in peril.

