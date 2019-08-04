PRISCILLA BROWN
CEDAR FALLS --- Am I the only one who is concerned about the many failures of different countries refusing to take a first step to meet with each other and discuss how we can solve our world’s problems before engaging in a nuclear war?
And in millions or billions of years from now, will some form of intelligence be probing to discover any signs of activity on the colorful, but seemingly inert object we now call “the earth?”
