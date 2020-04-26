Letter: Workers' event

WATERLOO -- April 28 is the date of the Black Hawk Labor Assembly's Worker's Memorial Day event. Every year, too many worker's are killed on the job, or get sick and pass on due to working conditions, or get killed on the way to and from work. We normally have a short ceremony at the labor temple at 1695 Burton Ave. in Waterloo, but this year, the Iowa Federation of Labor will be holding a virtual statewide event due to current restrictions on larger gatherings.

We work to enact laws for worker safety and want every person to make it home safely to their family every night. This year, the list of workers who have died, has 63 names on it. Next year, there will obviously be names including those who have fallen victim to the COVID virus. We honor all those front line workers in hospitals, stores, trucks, nursing homes, and other businesses who are keeping us safe and supplied. Thanks to everyone and we all want to get back to normal and safe work for all Iowans. Iowaaflcio.org is the website and the ceremony will be at 6 p.m. and recorded for later viewing also.