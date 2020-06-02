Letter: Work together
Letter: Work together

BERYL RICHARDS

NASHUA -- Two Democratic House members have instituted an inquiry into the fact that we are not getting 3,000 Covid-19 tests done each day.

Wouldn't it make much more sense at this time if they said 'what can we do to help reach this goal?' It seems as if much of the news sources and most of the other party have been in political mode and fighting the governor every step of the way.

This is Iowa and there are times we should be working together instead of looking to the next election.

