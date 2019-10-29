{{featured_button_text}}

SHERRI MURPHY

WATERLOO -- A sportswriter referred to the Cyclones' 72-20 win (Sept. 22) as an evisceration. That's very disgusting and inappropriate terminology.

Before another word of that nature is used publicly, read the definition in the dictionary please.

