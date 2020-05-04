Letter: Women's rights
HERMAN LENZ

SUMNER -- Could anyone that is a historian please write in the newspaper and tell us what kind of stand did the same religions that now oppose abortion and birth control have during the early 1900s on the 19th Amendment (women's right vote)? Women's rights have made some progress in recent years but religion surely didn't pull them out of the ditch; rather religion tried to keep them in the ditch (at home and pregnant).

Would there be standing room in the world if every woman kept having a dozen kids like in the old days?

 

